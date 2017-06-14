Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donating blood on World Blood Donation Day

TULSA -- Blood donations near critical levels every time the temperatures begin to peak. Whether it’s a child with cancer or someone injured during a car crash, every donation can save up to three lives.

Wednesday marks World Blood Donation day, and people around Green Country spoke about how their lived were saved via donations.

Richard Castor and Jeffery White didn’t know each other until Wednesday, though they had plenty of time to visit while at the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Richard is a regular and even sets up his donation times weeks in advance. “I don’t know why, I know that when I don’t come I miss it,” said Castor.

Jeffery White’s family is forever grateful for OBI. At the age of five, his great nephew, Jonah, was diagnosed with cancer in his leg.

His entire family lined up to help and nine years later, Jonah is 15 and doing well.

“Now that he don’t need my help I’ll offer my help to someone else that I don’t know,” said White.

OBI donates to 90 percent of the hospitals Oklahomans use.

“That includes all the children’s, all veterans and the Indian hospitals,” said Oklahoma Blood Institute employee Acacia Strube.

OBI is open seven days a week at various times. Click here for more information.

