Oklahoma authorities seize 715 pounds of marijuana at Tinker Air Force Base

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Authorities say they've seized 715 pounds of raw marijuana from a tractor-trailer at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the truck's driver attempted to enter the base last week to deliver other items when the drugs were discovered. The OBN says searchers found 35 boxes of raw marijuana and several thousand small containers of marijuana oil in the truck's trailer.

Authorities say investigators believe the drugs were being trafficked from California to New Jersey and had been stashed among legitimate items in the truck's trailer. Authorities say the truck also contained about 25,000 pounds of frozen chicken.

The truck's driver was booked in the Oklahoma County jail on a drug-trafficking charge.

