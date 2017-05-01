Oklahoma AG says Emergency Price Stabilization Act in effect

Areal Flood Warning issued May 1 at 11:29AM CDT expiring May 2 at 11:30AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner

Flash Flood Warning issued May 1 at 10:11AM CDT expiring May 1 at 7:45PM CDT in effect for: Mayes

Flash Flood Warning issued May 1 at 9:52AM CDT expiring May 1 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Delaware, Mayes

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:38AM CDT expiring May 2 at 2:30AM CDT in effect for: Nowata

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:15AM CDT expiring May 2 at 11:50PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:14AM CDT expiring May 4 at 2:06PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:13AM CDT expiring May 3 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:11AM CDT expiring May 2 at 1:37AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:11AM CDT expiring May 1 at 10:13PM CDT in effect for: Payne

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:10AM CDT expiring May 1 at 3:32PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Delaware

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:09AM CDT expiring May 4 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:08AM CDT expiring May 2 at 1:40AM CDT in effect for: Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:07AM CDT expiring May 1 at 5:23PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:06AM CDT expiring May 2 at 9:46PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 1 at 8:04AM CDT expiring May 1 at 11:21PM CDT in effect for: Washington

Lake Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:50AM CDT expiring May 1 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Lake Wind Advisory issued April 30 at 9:38PM CDT expiring May 1 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:41AM CDT expiring May 4 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:41AM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:10AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 28 at 8:52AM CDT expiring May 3 at 3:24AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Advisory issued April 27 at 8:14PM CDT expiring May 2 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee