Oklahoma adopts another trespassing law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A new Oklahoma law cracks down on protesters who trespass and anyone who financially supports them.

The Journal Record reports Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has signed legislation that will punish any person or organization affiliated with protests that result in property damage.

Fallin approved a similar bill earlier this month that imposes steep fines or prison time against people convicted of trespassing at a critical infrastructure facility to impede operations.

The author of the bills, Rep. Mark McBride, says the idea came after the protests along the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The American Civil Liberties Union in Oklahoma voiced concerns of such laws, noting property damage is already illegal and further legislation would likely serve as intimidators.

The Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association supported the measure, saying those who damage property should be held accountable.

