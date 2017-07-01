OHP: Vehicle hits tree, Tryon man is pronounced dead at scene

LELA, Okla. - A 33-year-old Tryon man was killed in a motor vehicle accident Friday night in Pawnee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. troopers say Jesse C. Donovan was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and slammed into a tree.

Donovan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 27-year-old Jamie M. Russell, was transported to Stillwater Medical Center where she was treated and released with head injuries, the OHP reported.

The accident occurred on Highway 64 just a little east of the intersection of State Highway 108, lnear Lela, Okla.

Troopers say the 2004 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on Highway 64, when for unknown reason Russell lost control and crossed the centerline. She overcorrected causing the vehicle to enter into a broad slide and to exit the road to the left where it hit the tree on the passenger side.

The OHP is investigating the crash. They say seatbelts were in use at the time of the accident by both driver and passenger and no one was ejected in the crash.

