OHP: Trooper was struck by patrolman's vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman says a trooper who was critically injured during a chase was struck by another patrolman's vehicle.

Capt. Ronnie Hampton said Monday that 43-year-old Lt. D. Heath Meyer is still in critical condition.

Hampton said Meyer was hurt Friday night while trying to put down strips of spikes along Interstate 35 in Moore in an attempt to stop a fleeing vehicle. Hampton said the driver of the feeling vehicle avoided the spikes and that two other patrolmen chasing the driver then collided.

Hampton said one of the troopers' vehicles hit Meyer. He declined to give further details about the collision.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and is being held at the Cleveland County jail without bail.

