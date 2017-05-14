OHP reports fatal crash in motorcycle vs car at Chandler Park in west Tulsa

TULSA - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed a fatality crash in west Tulsa late Sunday afternoon near Chandler Park.

The OHP says the crash involved a motorcycle and a car at 6300 W. Avery Drive. Berryhill Fire Department was also on the scene. OHP says the accident occurred about 4:40 p.m.

2 Works for You has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details here and on air as they are released.

