OHP: Pedestrian loses his life in Okmulgee County train accident
11:35 AM, Jul 16, 2017
SCHULTER, Okla. - A 30-year-old man lost his life Saturday when he was struck by a train in Okmulgee County near Schulter, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident occurred about 11:52 a.m. Saturday morning when the unidentified man was walking along the tracks, troopers say. According to witnesses, the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train engineer blew his horn for about a mile, but the man paid no attention.
The OHP says the spot where the man was hit and killed was just west of Highway 75 and north of Conifer Rd. about a mile south of Schulter.
The man died from massive injuries at the scene, according to the OHP report. The man's body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's office.