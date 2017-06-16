OHP on scene of major accident on I-44 near 21st St.

Tulsa - OHP is currently on scene of major accident on I-44 eastbound near 21st St.

Around 3:30 crews responded to a serious accident involving a semi truck.

Our crew on scene reported seeing crews use the Jaws of Life to rescue someone trapped inside of the vehicle which was stuck underneath the semi truck.

2 works for you is on the scene and will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

