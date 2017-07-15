OHP: Lt. critically injured during pursuit late Friday evening in Cleveland County

OHP: Lt. Heath Meyer was critically injured during a pursuit late Friday evening in Cleveland County.

Lt. Meyer was hit by a vehicle while outside his patrol car.

The Oklahoma Highway patrol wants the public to come forward and is asking the whereabouts of driver, Dangelo Ladon Burgess, who is a 28-year-old male.

OHP also need to interview Sonny Ramirez, 39, of Oklahoma City.

Anyone with any information may contact the OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators by email at OHPTips@dps.ok.gov or by calling 866-OHP-TIPS.

