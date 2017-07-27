OHP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County

Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:19PM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:00PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:00PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:18PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:07PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Delaware, Ottawa
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 3:07PM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:44AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 2:42AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
OHP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County
7:27 PM, Jul 26, 2017
2 mins ago
Share Article
WAGONER COUNTY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Wagoner County that occurred Wednesday, troopers say.
According to the OHP, the driver of the motorcycle was found dead at the scene near the on-ramp of 51st Street just off the Creek Turnpike. Officials had no details on who the driver was or what had happened.
It is unclear at this point who discovered the wreck. Troopers are still on the scene and the investigation continues.
2 Works for You has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us on air, online and on the app for more details as they come in.