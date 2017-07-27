OHP investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Wagoner County that occurred Wednesday, troopers say.

According to the OHP, the driver of the motorcycle was found dead at the scene near the on-ramp of 51st Street just off the Creek Turnpike. Officials had no details on who the driver was or what had happened.

It is unclear at this point who discovered the wreck. Troopers are still on the scene and the investigation continues.

2 Works for You has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us on air, online and on the app for more details as they come in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: