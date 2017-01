OHP investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-44 near Harvard Avenue

TULSA -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night in Tulsa.

OHP says 62-year-old David Jensen was killed after being struck by a vehicle along I-44 near Harvard Avenue.

According to troopers, Jensen was struck by a Nissan Sentra while running northbound across I-44. Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA.

No one inside the vehicle was injured in the crash, says OHP. The crash is still under investigation.

