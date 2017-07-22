OHP: Drunk driver crashes near downtown Tulsa early this morning

OHP: A drunk driver crashes near downtown Tulsa early this morning and three people were transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMSA with critical injuries.

The vehicle was traveling on the IDL near downtown Tulsa when it veered to the left and rolled over.

A passenger was ejected from the vehicle fourteen feet away from where the vehicle finally came to a stop.

Seatbelts were not worn by any of the passengers.

