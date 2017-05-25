OHP arrest man in high-speed chase that started in north Tulsa and ended in Midtown

TULSA, Okla. - A man is in custody at the Tulsa County Jail for leading troopers on a high-speed chase in his motorcycle.

34-year-old David Wright is facing four complaints including eluding officials and going 15 miles above the speed limit.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the chase started at 36th Street North and the Tisdale Expressway where they noticed Wright driving recklessly and speeding.

Troopers tried to pull him over, but Wright took off and led them on a pursuit for more than 13 miles. OHP's ground units eventually backed off and asked Tulsa Police for help.

TPD's helicopter followed Wright until he came to a stop at an apartment complex on 51st and Yale. Troopers said he tried to hide his motorcycle underneath a staircase, took his jacket off and tried walking away.

He didn't get far and was handcuffed at the scene without incident. It doesn't appear that he lived at the apartment complex.

No one was hurt during the chase.

