MOORE, Okla. - An Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child out of Moore has been canceled, the OHP says.

The Moore Police Department issued the alert Saturday morning a little before 9 a.m., saying 1-year-old girl Rosa Steffens.

According to the alert, the infant was last seen at 7-11 on N. May in Oklahoma City about 7 a.m.

Police named Todd Steffens, 26, as a suspect in the missing child case.

At about 10:40 Saturday morning, the Amber Alert was canceled, officials saying the suspect and child had been located. An OHP spokesperson said it is believed the child is in good condition.

