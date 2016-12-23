OHP: A dozen injured in 3-vehicle crash that closed Highway 33

BRISTOW - A three-vehicle accident Thursday night sent a dozen people to the hospital, started a grass fire and closed Highway 33 near 326th W. Ave. for 3 hours and 40 minutes.

One lane was eventually opened for traffic shortly after initial cleanup began.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson said one driver went left of center on the two-lane highway around 5:10 p.m, resulting in a head-on collision with another car. A third car then hit the vehicle that had gone left of center. He said the driver of the car that went left of center was the most serious of injuries among 12 people who were transported to hospitals in Stillwater and Tulsa. There were no fatalities at the scene.

The car that went left of center and the third car involved caught on fire, according to the OHP, and Creek County deputies were able to get everyone out of the burning vehicles.

The crash and burning vehicles caused a small grass fire which was put out.

