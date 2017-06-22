Officials: Oklahoma elections not hit by Russian hackers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Officials say Oklahoma election systems weren't targeted by the Russian government last year despite evidence saying at least 20 other states were targeted.

Oklahoma State Election Board spokesman Bryan Dean tells The Oklahoman that there weren't any attempts to access Oklahoma's election systems.

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma City says the state's optical scan system lets Oklahoma quickly count ballots but also verify them through the state's paper ballots if needed.

Jeanette Manfra is an acting deputy undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security. She testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that there is evidence that election systems in 21 states were targeted by Russian agents.

Manfra says there's no evidence that votes were altered and the hacking efforts were largely aimed at obtaining voter registration information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: