Officer Betty Shelby announces resignation from Tulsa Police Department effective August 3
11:28 AM, Jul 14, 2017
Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby has announced her resignation from the Tulsa Police Department.
In the letter, Shelby states “Effective August 3, 2017, I will resign from the Tulsa Police Department. Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk, isolated from all of my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me.”
Shelby was acquitted by a jury in May. Shelby shot and killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher in 2016.