Officer Betty Shelby announces resignation from Tulsa Police Department effective August 3

11:28 AM, Jul 14, 2017
Monday, just days after her acquittal, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby was back on the job.

Betty Shelby was found not guilty on Wednesday in connection with Terence Crutcher's death.

Feb. 1, 2016 - Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby waits for the elevator following her court appearance in which the judge set May 8, 2017 as the day her first-degree manslaughter jury trial will begin for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.

Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby has announced her resignation from the Tulsa Police Department.

In the letter, Shelby states “Effective August 3, 2017, I will resign from the Tulsa Police Department. Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk, isolated from all of my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me.”

Shelby was acquitted by a jury in May. Shelby shot and killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher in 2016.

Read the full letter of resignation below:

http://media2.kjrh.com/photo/2017/07/14/download_1500049560716_62833379_ver1.0_900_675.jpg

 

