Officer Betty Shelby announces resignation from Tulsa Police Department effective August 3

Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby has announced her resignation from the Tulsa Police Department.

In the letter, Shelby states “Effective August 3, 2017, I will resign from the Tulsa Police Department. Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk, isolated from all of my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me.”

Shelby was acquitted by a jury in May. Shelby shot and killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher in 2016.

Read the full letter of resignation below:

