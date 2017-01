INOLA, Okla. - Oklahoma Department of Transportation razed part of a bridge near Inola on Highway 412 and the Verdigris River.

Watch the video in the player above.

The part that was brought down was the eastbound bridge. The road deck will be rebuilt. No timetable for the rehab project to be complete.

The bridge came down sometime after 9 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: