ODOT: Some roads are open, others remain closed after deluge of rain this week

11:25 AM, May 21, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is reporting some roads are being opened Sunday, others are not after a deluge of rain this past week across Oklahoma.

Here are the latest in the status of roads across several counties:

The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding:
OKMULGEE COUNTY
US-75 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass between 10th and 13th streets in the City of Okmulgee
SH-16 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass in Beggs.

CHEROKEE COUNTY
SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.

PITTSBURG COUNTY
US-270 is now OPEN one half mile west of the Indian Nations Turnpike.
US-270 is closed from Coal Creek to Haywood Road.
SH-63 is closed from Haileyville west to Bache Rd.

GRANT COUNTY
SH-11 is closed at Pond Creek, Osage Creek and Cottonwood Creek about 7 miles west of Medford.

ATOKA COUNTY
SH-131 is closed 6 miles west of US-69.
SH-31 is closed just west of McAlester from the industrial park to Haywood.

JOHNSTON COUNTY
SH-4A is closed just a half mile north of Milburn.
COTTON COUNTY
SH-5B is closed near Temple.

REMEMBER:
• Use caution in work zones as lanes already may be narrowed with little room to correct errors;
• Use caution if you see pooled water as other drivers may cause sprays when hitting these areas;
• Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed; and
• If you see high water, do not enter and turn around.
NOTE: Updates will be sent when conditions change.
________________________________________
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call
ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)
or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.
________________________________________

