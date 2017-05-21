ODOT: Some roads are open, others remain closed after deluge of rain this week
11:25 AM, May 21, 2017
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is reporting some roads are being opened Sunday, others are not after a deluge of rain this past week across Oklahoma.
Here are the latest in the status of roads across several counties:
The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding: OKMULGEE COUNTY US-75 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass between 10th and 13th streets in the City of Okmulgee SH-16 is now OPEN at the railroad underpass in Beggs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.
PITTSBURG COUNTY US-270 is now OPEN one half mile west of the Indian Nations Turnpike. US-270 is closed from Coal Creek to Haywood Road. SH-63 is closed from Haileyville west to Bache Rd.
GRANT COUNTY SH-11 is closed at Pond Creek, Osage Creek and Cottonwood Creek about 7 miles west of Medford.
ATOKA COUNTY SH-131 is closed 6 miles west of US-69. SH-31 is closed just west of McAlester from the industrial park to Haywood.
JOHNSTON COUNTY SH-4A is closed just a half mile north of Milburn. COTTON COUNTY SH-5B is closed near Temple.
REMEMBER: • Use caution in work zones as lanes already may be narrowed with little room to correct errors; • Use caution if you see pooled water as other drivers may cause sprays when hitting these areas; • Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed; and • If you see high water, do not enter and turn around. NOTE: Updates will be sent when conditions change. ________________________________________ To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com. ________________________________________