ODOT: Highway 80 closed between Hulbert and Fort Gibson

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced a road closing in Cherokee County and another opening in Nowata County.

Due to high water or flooding, ODOT says Highway 80 is closed about five miles south of Highway 51 between Hulbert and Ft. Gibson.



In Nowata County, Highway 10 is now open four miles east of US-169 near Lenapah.

