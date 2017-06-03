ODOT: Highway 80 between Hulbert, Fort Gibson is closed at this time
12:35 PM, Jun 3, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Department of Transportation has sent out alerts on roads closed across Oklahoma due to flooding; one of those roads is in Green Country.
Here are the current alerts as of 11 a.m. Saturday:
The following highways are impacted by high water or flooding: CHEROKEE COUNTY Highway 80 remains closed five miles south of Highway 51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson due to flooding.
COTTON COUNTY Highway 5B is closed between US-70 and Highway 5A east of Randlett due to flooding.
GRANT COUNTY Highway 11 is closed at Pond Creek, Osage Creek and Cottonwood Creek about 6 miles west of Medford between Highway 32 and US-81 due to flood damage at an ongoing bridge reconstruction project. This closure is estimated to continue through June. Detours are Highway 132 to US-64 or US-81 to US-64.
ODOT REMINDERS: • Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed; and • If you see high water, do not enter and turn around.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.