ODOT and City of Tulsa respond quickly to clear roadways after winter storm

TULSA - Throughout Friday evening you can expect to see City of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews maintaining roadways as Green Country stays below freezing.

The winter weather in Green Country meant long hours for maintenance crews as the temperatures were expected to dip into the evening hours.

Friday’s snow and cold temperatures kept work crews on their toes.

“I don't think we were expecting quite what we got,” Tim Mccorkell, Street Maintenance Manager for the City of Tulsa, said Mccorkell.

“We made the call to the crews about 3 o’clock this morning, so they started putting salt on the roads at about 4:30 a.m.”

It is a constant monitoring system between ODOT and the City of Tulsa.

“We knew as it was coming across the state,” Kenna Mitchell, Spokesperson for ODOT, said. “We knew there would be some that would be hitting in this area, and sure enough we did get hit here in Tulsa County."

Both agencies began throwing down salt and sand, keeping an eye out for slick bridges, overpasses and intersections.

“With this storm that came in, it was really cold so when you first put the salt down, as cold as it was, it doesn't activate as quick until you get some traffic on it or the sun shining on it,” Mccorkell said.

The process to keep roadways clear should continue throughout the night as cold temperatures remain.

“We still have some turn lanes and such that have some snow in them,” Mccorkell said. “We are trying to get those cleared up and then we will keep monitoring the streets through the evening for some refreeze because we possibly will have some refreeze in the area."

You can also do your part to stay safe on the road. Make sure to stay a good distance from emergency vehicles and check weather conditions before venturing out.

“Drivers need to watch out for other drivers,” Mitchell said. “From perhaps drivers that aren't clearing the snow off their vehicles, that can turn to ice.”

Take the time to clear your windshields, clear the ice off your hood and roof, and make sure you can see out all of your windows so you can see what’s around you.

Work crews will continue monitoring conditions, even after the snow is gone and temperatures rise.

Right now they’re also concerned about pot holes. All this freezing and thawing makes the asphalt expand and contract.

