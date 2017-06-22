North Tulsa woman asks city council for Terence Crutcher street sign

TULSA -- A north Tulsa woman asked city council members on Wednesday night for a street sign in remembrance of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher, who was shot and killed by Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby this past September.

In May, Officer Shelby was acquitted of manslaughter in Crutcher's death. Now, some in the north Tulsa community want closure to the story that left them heartbroken.

On Wednesday night, every councilor placed their right hand over their heart and turned to face the flag.

Nothing was out of the ordinary on the agenda, until the end. Nicole Martin asked the city to remember Terence Crutcher. She wants a street sign put up in his honor.

“It will show that we are being watched that we are being looked after also," she said.

Martin wants the sign to be placed near the intersection of East 36th Street North and north Lewis Avenue, where Crutcher died.

The mother of two says other African American men who have been shot by law enforcement have some sort of tribute.

“Mike Brown in Ferguson, MO he has a memorial sign in his honor," Martin said.

As Martin sits and stares down, she prays the city will listen.

The city could not respond directly due to pending litigations.

