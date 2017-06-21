Suspect in custody following N. Tulsa Homicide

Tulsa--

One person is dead following Tulsa's latest shooting.

Officers responded to North Marion Avenue near East King Street for a shooting around 3:00 AM Wednesday.

They say they found someone shot to death inside a car.

Investigators say they're questioning a suspect at the detective division.

