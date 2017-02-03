North Tulsa Councilwoman Harper expresses constituents' disappointment

TULSA - The issue of a new Family Dollar store coming to North Tulsa is tabled until next month after constituents of Councilwoman Vanessa Hall Harper say, "Enough is enough."

Harper said she is right there with her North Tulsa community in saying, "These dollar stores are everywhere. My God! Enough is enough."

During a Tulsa Development Authority meeting Thursday, the opposition of Harper and the community was evident.

"We want other options," Harper said in an interview with 2 Works for You. "A lot of these people would rather see a grocery store go in. These dollar stores are everywhere. My constituents are saying, 'We've had enough. We've had enough.' "

Harper said the issue will be once again be on the agenda when the TDA meets again, as they do the first Thursday of the month, on March 2. She said that would give attorneys enough time to consider restrictions of development in North Tulsa.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: