Newspaper delivery driver shot

Tulsa-- - Police say a man is recovering after being shot in West Tulsa. Officers say the man and another person were delivering papers around 3:30 Friday morning when they pulled into a driveway near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy shot rounds at the car because he thought they were there to break into the home. One of the paper deliverers was hit in the shoulder.

The men then drove to a nearby Quiktrip to call for help. Police tell 2 Works for You that the victim refused medical attention.

No arrests have been made.

