TULSA -- A new study shows that where you live in Tulsa makes all the difference when it comes to life expectancy.

The Tulsa Health Department says a baby born in south Tulsa can expect to live 12 years longer than a baby born in north Tulsa.

Researchers say social or economic issues are the largest impacts on someone’s life expectancy.

The Department found that the average person living in north Tulsa survives on a lower income than those living in south Tulsa.

The health department says they are working to come up with a strategic plan to fight the problem.

Local health experts say early prevention and awareness are top priorities that could help close the gap.

