New details revealed about Tulsa's first homicide of 2017

TULSA - Homicide detectives released new details Thursday concerning the first homicide of 2017 in Tulsa that left a 60-year-old man dead.

Jeffrey Gordon was shot and killed in a shootout in what was virtually a wild West shootout in the common area of Riverview Park Apartments in west Tulsa, according to the police report.

Police say things escalated quickly over what seemed like a trivial matter. The report revealed that on New Year's Day a group of tenants of the apartments complained to another about someone being outside with no shoes on. Officers say the an argument ensued and the group of tenants tried to get into the one tenant's apartment.

The sole tenant, a woman, called family members to assist her in the fracas and that's when police say Gooden showed up with another group arriving with at least two handguns.

The group that originally complained went and gathered firearms of their own and the two groups met in the common area of the complex. A shootout began and Gordon was hit with gunfire and later died. Another woman went to the hospital with a leg wound.

In Tulsa's second homicide of the year on Jan. 2, police say they are currently looking for Shakiyla Colvin as a person of interest in the death of Joshua Farrar.

If anyone has information concerning either of these cases, they are urged to call police at 918-596-COPS or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or e-mail at homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: