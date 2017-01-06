Nationwide winter weather puts stress on travelers

TULSA - It's been a rough day for folks traveling through Tulsa, many not making it to their intended destinations after a winter weather advisory put flights on pause.

There were a dozen delays throughout the day at Tulsa International Airport. Airport officials warned travelers if they were traveling to the Midwest that delays were a possibility. But for some travelers it seems like they might never reach their final destination.

It's just another winter day at the airport.

But inclement weather across the country had many stuck on the ground.

"Every year we come back for the holidays and it seems like every other year we get stuck in an airport somewhere," traveler James Craven said.

His family spent the holidays in Tulsa. Thursday they just wanted to get home and sleep in their bed.

"We were originally flying out of Northwest Arkansas and the flights there were delayed because the FAA hadn't certified the landing lights and so there have been canceled flights throughout the afternoon," he said.

So they drove all the way back to Tulsa, more than two hours, to get on a flight to Dallas and from there on to Washington D.C. They felt like it was just their luck, the flight was delayed twice on the way back to Green Country.

"We've got a five-week-old and 2-year-old so it's going to be a long trip and late night," Craven said.

Jeanna Giordano feels the Cravens' pain. She was supposed to be in Detroit on Thursday afternoon for a company Christmas party. She too tried to leave from Arkansas but security problems forced her to Tulsa.

"We got to the airport at 9 a.m. and we will land at the airport in Detroit at 10 p.m.," she said.

She finally got on her flight to Dallas and hoped she would land in Detroit with some time to ring in the New Year with co-workers.

"It's part of the winter and I mean it's travel," Giordano said. "So either you have to roll with the flow or not travel."

So she will roll her carryon to the next flight out.

At this point, there are no delays for flights Friday morning.

