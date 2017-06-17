Muskogee's G-Fest continues its final day despite near hit by storm

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Promoters of G Fest here say the show must go on and it will despite a strong storm that hit the area.

The event's contact, Casey Thompson, says the storm missed them by about two miles and she was feeling really lucky that the show could continue with its final day agenda as scheduled.

G Fest Muskogee’s final day features more than 30 bands playing all afternoon. Creedence Clearwater Revisited headlines Saturday night, featuring original CCR members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford.



The main stage also features local favorite The Swon Brothers, Ben and Noel Haggard and the Strangers, Kentucky Headhunters and more.

Three additional stages throughout the festival grounds feature additional artists at alternating start times with the evening concluding with a late-night EDM party featuring Candyland.

Food trucks, camping, aerial artists, helicopter rides, giveaways, OKC Thunder trailer and more complete the festival entertainment.



PRICE: Tickets are $64 for Saturday only. EDM party only tickets available for $15. VIP and Party-pit options available for additional fees.



WHEN: Saturday

Time: Music began at 12:30 p.m.

Headliners begin at 10:00 p.m. nightly

Late-night EDM party: 11:45 p.m.



WHERE: Hatbox Field, 4100 Border Ave, Muskogee, OK 74401



ABOUT: G Fest 2017 is funded through a joint effort by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) and The City of Muskogee Foundation. Net proceeds of the event will be used to further the mission of the OMHOF and further develop the infrastructure of the Hatbox complex for future festivals.

