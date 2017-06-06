Veterans Affair Regional Office in Muskogee evacuated after suspicious bag found

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A federal building in Muskogee was evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious package was found near the building.

Security guards at the Veterans Affair Regional Office reportedly spotted a suspicious bag through surveillance cameras.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s bomb squad is on its way to the scene.

Watch a Facebook Live from the scene by clicking play below:

