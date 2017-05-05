Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame opens in Muskogee Thursday

Fair
MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Oklahoma now has a movie hall of fame. Organizers cut the ribbon to the to the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame Thursday night at the Roxy Theatre in Muskogee.
The Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame will honor hometown actors and films made in Oklahoma.
The Roxy Theatre opened in 1948 as a movie theatre in Muskogee.
Since then, it’s been closed, renovated and now the home for the movie hall of fame.
“This just complements everything else that’s happening downtown,” said State Representative Avery Frix of Muskogee.
Frix also heads up the Roxy Theatre and spearheaded the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame being hosted in Muskogee.
“We want to be a place that folks can come during the day or in the evening to learn about the history of Oklahomans,” said Frix.
Thursday night was the first induction ceremony. Zachary Mabry from the movie “The Little Rascals” is from Oklahoma.
“It’s definitely cool that people remember me. I’m really honored. I love when I can come back here and people are like, ‘I watched your movie,’ they’ll say things. I love that,” said Mabry.
Muskogee can now say it’s home to two halls of fame, Music and Movies.
“I think it says Downtown Muskogee is on fire, we’re ready to grow and we’re ready to honor the rich history that Oklahoma has,” said Frix.
Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb attended the ribbon cutting event.
“This really highlights some of the best talent this nation has ever seen,” said Lamb.
A capital campaign is underway to help remodel upper floors of the Roxy in hopes of having more memorabilia stored there for movie hall of fame.
