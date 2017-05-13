Muskogee PD: Female shoplifter rolls her car, taken into custody

1:28 PM, May 13, 2017

Alleged shoplifter flips car

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A young female rolled her van Saturday after Police say she was shoplifting at Hobby Lobby in Curt's Shopping Center.

Muskogee PD says the young woman, who has not been identified, fled from Hobby Lobby on 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass and the speed she was traveling led to the crash. They emphasized there was no pursuit of the vehicle at the time.

After the wreck, police took her into custody. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred around midday. 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top