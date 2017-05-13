Muskogee PD: Female shoplifter rolls her car, taken into custody
1:28 PM, May 13, 2017
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A young female rolled her van Saturday after Police say she was shoplifting at Hobby Lobby in Curt's Shopping Center.
Muskogee PD says the young woman, who has not been identified, fled from Hobby Lobby on 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass and the speed she was traveling led to the crash. They emphasized there was no pursuit of the vehicle at the time.
After the wreck, police took her into custody. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred around midday.