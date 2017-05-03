Muskogee bus ride turns violent as student targets classmate, allegedly punches him in the face
1:26 PM, May 3, 2017
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Muskogee high school parents are outraged after a Facebook video surfaced of one student assaulting a classmate on the bus, punching and choking the teen as other students look on.
In the video, the student points and speaks into the recording camera, leaves his seat, and begins to hit and choke another students sitting across from him near the emergency exit at the back of the bus.
The teen being assaulted in the video stands up to defend himself by pushing the students throwing punches away and yelling, "chill, chill."
2 Works for You has reached to to Muskogee Public Schools and is awaiting response regarding the incident.