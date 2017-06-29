Man arrested after making a bomb threat at Muskogee Police Department

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Police have arrested a man after they say he made a bomb threat at the Muskogee Police Department.

According to a court filing, an officer was dispatched to the front desk of the Muskogee Police Department after someone made a bomb threat.

Police say the suspect, Michael Myers (pictured below), used a lobby phone to call dispatch, saying he placed a bomb at the police station.

According to police, Myers also said he was a terrorist and wanted to turn himself in.

Myers was arrested for making a telephone bomb threat.

