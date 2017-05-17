Business owners offer reward after Muskogee County deputy assaulted

MUSKOGEE - Three Muskogee business owners are offering a $2,500 reward after two men beat up and choked a Muskogee County deputy last Friday on Wainwright Rd.



Sheriff Rob Frazier said he and his investigators are still tracking down leads and looking for the two men who were last seen by the deputy in a late-model Ford Expedition without a license plate.



“You know it’s one of the top priorities because if someone will assault a police officer and leave them there unconscious what else would they do?” said Frazier.



When business owners learned about what happened, they pitched in and offered a reward for the capture of the two men.



“We figured this was the only way we might catch them. We hopefully do catch them and bring them to justice,” said Charlie Randolph, owner of Charlie’s Chicken.



Randolph is working with two other business owners to help fund the reward.



“I would think that if we can get involved, let the community get involved, other people might get involved in it too that knows something,” said Randolph.



“It sends a great message. We’re thankful that the public supports the sheriff’s office and you know the county, they’re not going to stand for letting one of their deputies get assaulted,” said Frazier.

Sheriff Frazier said the driver has a distinctive scar underneath their eye.



Frazier said the deputy last saw the two men driving off west on Wainwright Rd towards Morris.



If spotted or if you know their whereabouts, Frazier said people should call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

