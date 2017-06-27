Muskogee County detention officer accused of bringing drugs, cellphones into jail

MUSKOGEE COUNTY -- A Muskogee County Detention Officer is behind bars after the sheriff says she admitted to investigators to bringing drugs and cell phones into the jail.

Sheriff Rob Frazier says his deputies arrested Daphne Lantroop on five counts of bringing contraband into the detention center.

Sheriff Frazier says Lantroop has been a detention officer since January, but is now behind bars at another detention facility for her safety.

Sheriff investigators immediately locked down the cell pods Friday after acting on tips about Lantroop's activities.

After searching the pods, Sheriff Frazier said investigators found several bags of meth and marijuana on inmates, including cell phones and chargers.



Frazier says when investigators interviewed her at home, they found cash, more meth and a gun.

Frazier said the investigation is ongoing and Lantroop will be arraigned on Wednesday.

