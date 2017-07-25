Muskogee City Council approves nearly $2M in grants from foundation

MUSKOGEE -- Nearly $2,000,000 in grants were approved by Muskogee City Council Monday night from the Muskogee Foundation.

According to its mission statement, the foundation awards grants for economic development projects in Muskogee.

The foundation was created in 2008.

$1,000,000 of the grant goes towards downtown development.

The downtown revitalization program encourages developers to rebuild and renovate older buildings.

The foundation also awarded the city funds to redevelop Civitan Park, convert a hangar at Love-Hatbox Field, fund the Muskogee Teen Center and provide crisis intervention program funding for juveniles.

