Multiple crews battle wildfire burning for 3 days that threatened dozens of homes

HASKELL COUNTY-- Crews from 3 counties and nearly a dozen fire departments continue to battle a wildfire in Haskell County.

Sheriff Tim Turner says wind and access to areas without roads have been major challenges. The fire started Sunday night and as of Wednesday night was still burning. The fire has consumed nearly 9,000 acres of mostly cattle grazing land so far. Officials say y about 60 homes were threatened by the fire but that threat is over fior now.

The sheriff says arson could be the cause of the fire but that is under investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: