Much of the state continues to dig out as rounds of severe weather rumble through Oklahoma
12:39 PM, May 20, 2017
Emergency services continue to be the story in Green Country and throughout the state after another round of severe weather rumbled through many communities, one of the hardest hit this week, Muskogee.
According to Oklahoma Emergency Management officials, an American Red Cross shelter remains open in Muskogee for residents displaced by the storms this week. The shelter is located at the Muskogee First Baptist Church at 111 S. 7th Street. There were 10 guests at the shelter Friday evening.
Elsewhere, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief chainsaw teams are in Elk City to assist with large debris removal from Tuesday’s tornado. Residents in areas affected by recent severe weather who need assistance from chainsaw teams may contact them by visiting www.okdisasterhelp.org.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 71 injuries have been treated by area hospitals as a result of storms occurring Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Tuesday’s storms resulted in the following injuries and fatality: - 1 fatality as confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. - 4 injuries were treated at area hospitals, as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports the following highways are impacted due to high water or flooding:
- Cherokee County - SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson - McIntosh County - SH-9 is closed between the Indian Nations Turnpike and SH-52 - Pittsburg County - US-270 one half mile west of the Indian Nations Turnpike; SH-63 from Haileyville west to Bache Rd. - Atoka County - SH-131 6 miles west of US-69; SH-31 west of McAlester from the industrial park to Haywood - Okfuskee County - SH-48 is closed one mile south of I-40 at the Canadian River bridge - Johnston County - SH-4A a half mile north of Milburn - Cotton County - SH-5B near Temple
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.SEVERE WEATHER IMPACTS STATE
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is in contact with emergency managers in the affected areas and are coordinating with agencies and organizations including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Oklahoma Insurance Department, National Weather Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief and the Oklahoma Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
A State of Emergency remains in effect for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and snow that began April 29. Under the Executive Order, state agencies can make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration may be extended for an additional 30 days if needed.
The Emergency Price Stabilization Act remains in effect for all 77 counties, after the governor declared a state of emergency on April 29, which prevents price gouging in situations such as this. There is prohibition of more than 10 percent increase for the price of goods and services after a state of emergency has been declared. The act is in effect throughout the state of emergency and for 30 days after it has ended. Additionally, the act remains in effect for another 180 days for charges for repairs, remodeling and construction. Individuals who suspect price gouging should contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Unit at (405) 521-2029.
For Oklahoma residents seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, please contact your local 2-1-1. Services are available 24 hours a day by dialing 2-1-1 from your home or cellular telephone. Please only call 911 for emergencies.