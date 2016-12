Motorcyclist killed in collision near Okmulgee

OKMULGEE - A young man was killed near Okmulgee on Friday night, just off Highway 75 and 261st Street when his motorcycle collided with an SUV that was trying to make a turn in front of him.

Robert L. Smith-Fritz, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene by Okmulgee County EMS personnel after the collision with a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dion L. Moore, 58, of Glenpool.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Moore was traveling northbound attempting to turn onto 261st Street and entered the path of Smith-Fritz's motorcycle, striking him.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: