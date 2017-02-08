Morris community grieving the loss of murdered family

MORRIS -- Residents in Morris are leaning on each other for support following a tragic triple murder-suicide in town Tuesday.

Emotions were still raw Wednesday, but many say they still have hope...and their community.

“You don't really see that stuff happen in Morris...and when something happens, it's just scary,” said resident Nikki Thornbrugh.



Many are still shocked to learn about the deaths of a longtime community family of four, whose bodies were found at their home at Morris Auto Sales Tuesday.

One of the victims went to school at Morris Elementary.

“It's one of those things I don't think you ever get over it,” said superintendent James Lyons.

Lyons is offering grief counseling and clergy services for students and faculty who are dealing with the family's loss.

Surrounding districts have also reached out to him Wednesday.

He says it's a nice feeling of community during such a tragic time.

“The big thing in situations like this is being able to listen….allow people to talk, share their emotions,” he said.

A simple gesture...and a message for all of Morris.

“I think we're going to have to work each day at this situation and I don't think we'll ever be able to understand it and the loss that we're feeling,” said Lyons.

The family says privacy is the biggest gift they could receive as they grieve – among their neighbors who are sad, hurt and angry.

“Just a bunch of prayers and prayers to the family and the little girl,” said Thornbrugh. “I just couldn't imagine.”

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office has not released the victims' names or any details on an investigation so far.

