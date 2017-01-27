An east Tulsa hotel was evacuated after a fire in one of the rooms.

Fire officials say the call came in around 3:15 a.m. Friday from the Georgetown Plaza Motel at 8502 E 27th Street.

Firefighters say the flames were intense, but contained to a single room.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say the hotel was less than half full, so no one should be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

