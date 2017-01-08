More than 370 race car drivers are making their way into Tulsa for the 31st Annual Chili Bowl

12:41 PM, Jan 8, 2017

2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente interviewed Rico Abreu at the 31st annual Chili Bowl racing competition in Tulsa. He's the defending champion two years in a row.

The 31st annual Chili Bowl is starting at the Tulsa Expo Center. 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente interviewed one of the race car drivers from North Carolina.

TULSA, Okla. - More than 370 race car drivers are making their way into Tulsa for the 31st Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, according to the event's founder and co-Promoter Emmett Hahn.

The week-long event attracts drivers as young as 16. Hahn says the participants come from 36 states and five countries.

2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente interviewed Rico Abreu, who won the Chili Bowl the last two consecutive years, about defending his title. She also interviewed another race car driver, Brad Noffsinger, who'll be competing this year.

Sunday is the move-in day for drivers and their midget cars. For more on the schedule of races, click here.

