TULSA, Okla. -

More than 37 hot air balloons will participate in the second annual Tulsa Balloon Festival being held at 41st St and 129th East Ave.

Some of its big names are returning including Wonder Bread and Remax.

"Wonder got its name actually from ballooning back in 1921. A gentleman was tasked with naming the brand, and he was at the Indianapolis motor speedway, and he saw the balloons and was filled with wonder. That's how wonder got its name," said Chris Sabia, Wonder Bread's hot air balloon pilot.

This year, Wonder Bread will donate $5 to the Pencil Box Tulsa, a nonprofit organization that helps students with school supplies. Just take a photo of the Wonder Bread balloon and use the hashtag "spotthewonder" to participate. One lucky winner will also receive a year's supply of wonder bread for participating.

Organizers of the event expect it to be bigger and better than last year's.

Wednesday's "Balloon Glow" was canceled due to the weather, but they'll try again Thursday night. Balloon Glow is when the hot air balloons are tethered to the ground and they light up in the dark with their propane burners.

Also, the event will have a carnival next door with rides, food and entertainment.

The balloon festival is free for everyone, but parking is $10 a day.

For more information on the schedule of events and pricing, click here.