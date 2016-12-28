More than 1,000 competitors from 35 states, 3 countries ready to race at 32nd annual Tulsa Shootout

TULSA -- More than 1,000 competitors are revving up their engines ahead of the start of the 32nd annual Tulsa Shootout.

Organizers said the Tulsa Shootout is the largest event for micro sport racing in the country. This year the racers came from 35 states and three different countries to compete at the River Spirit Expo Center.

Two participants traveled with their families all the way from Washington to compete in a sport, and a race, that they love.

"My dad has been racing since he was littler," 11-year-old Haley Constance said. "We just thought it would be fun to do, and we really like it."

Constance said she is starting to see more girls get into the sport, but she would like more to join.

"I think you should get involved because it's not just a boys' sport. It's also a girls' sport," Constance said. "Girls can come out here and kick butt, too."

Tristin Thomas, 18, flew from Washington to compete for the second time at the Tulsa Shootout. He hopes to take home one of the coveted Golden Driller trophies this time.

"I just have to treat (the other racers) like any other person," Thomas said, "try not to let them get to my head and race my own race. Hopefully, I'll end up getting one of those Drillers."

The Tulsa Shootout begins Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and runs until Jan. 1. Tickets for adults cost $15, while admission is free for children.

To learn more about the Tulsa Shootout, visit this link.

