More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Tulsa County

TULSA -- The Tulsa Health Department said Wednesday that several more mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Tulsa County.

In total, the department says 48 tests have been conducted over the last week and 5 trap samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

No human cases of the virus have been reported this season in Tulsa County or Oklahoma.

