Monument dumped at Tulsa playground, Tulsa Police investigating incident Tuesday

TULSA -- Police are investigating an odd find at a southeast Tulsa apartment complex.

A memorial bench was found in the middle of the Sawmill Apartments, leaving many wondering where it came from.

The bench has the word "Haley" and a memorial message engraved into the stone.

Property managers at the apartment complex didn’t comment on the find, but residents say they are stumped at how the bench got there.

For the past several days, residents have been walking by the stone that has been at the complex for a couple of weeks.

Residents say flyers were passed around asking that anyone with information come forward.

Tuesday afternoon, police were called out to file a report. Police were at the complex for a little under an hour but didn’t take the stone with them saying it’s not considered evidence of a crime at this point.

