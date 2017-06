TULSA -- A Mannford mother wants to make others aware after she claims her daughter was cut by a razor blade while getting candy out of a machine.

Just yesterday a family outing at the Promenade Mall, quickly turned bad when a baby was rushed to the hospital.

A trip to the park is the perfect medicine for Tynleigh Ford.

A white bandage now covers the 3-year-old's index finger.

"Was it a young kid?" Tynleigh's mom Shanelle Modlin-Ford said. "I've heard on social media that it's the top 10 prank of the summer."

Ford says her daughter likes to get candy from the machines inside the Promenade Mall. She did so this past Thursday and Friday. She also planned to Saturday.

"She came back and she was holding her finger and just gushing blood," Modlin-Ford said.

A razor blade was found in the coin slot.

"I look in there and it's a piece of metal," Tynleigh's dad Terrill Ford said. "I thought maybe it was something from the machine. It flipped out and it was just a tiny razor blade."

The toddler's parents are worried their daughter might be exposed to something that could be life threatening.

"My heart just sank at that point because I had no idea what could have been on it," Tynleigh's dad said.

"Our concern was HIV or Hepatitis C," Tynleigh's mom said.

Ford says mall security has surveillance video and claim this has never happened.

"It's definitely purposely done and now it's kind of determining was there anything else purposely done to it," she said.

With six months until Tynleigh's blood results are back, she'll continue to fight and play like most her age.